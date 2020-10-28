Flu vaccinations in NYC surge 37% this season compared to last year: Health department

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NEW YORK — With flu season underway and winter months approaching, the New York City Department of Health saw a 37% increase in the number of people receiving flu vaccines this year compared to last year.

The health department released early flu vaccination data from July 1 to Oct. 24 for this year’s flu season and saw a surge in the number of adults aged 19 and older who received the vaccine this year.

So far this year, nearly 706,700 adults received the flu shot. During this time last year, about 517,676 adults received a flu shot.

There was also a 27% increase for children ages 6 months to 18 years old, according to the health department.

Every year, about 2,000 New Yorkers die of seasonal flu and pneumonia, which can develop as a complication of the flu, according to the health department.

Vaccination is the best way to protect against the flu, especially for adults 50 years and older, pregnant people, children ages 6 months to 5 years old, and people with underlying health conditions.

“This promising progress is only possible because New Yorkers are looking out for one another and doing the right thing by getting their flu vaccines,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

“This year could be the most important flu vaccine you ever get. Now is the perfect time to get the vaccine if you haven’t yet. Our friends, families and neighbors are counting on all of us to help keep each other safe.”

Health and city officials urge everyone to get a flu vaccine as the flu and COVID-19 will be circulating simultaneously.

Getting a flu shot will not prevent a person from getting COVID-19, but it will help decrease the risk of people and their families from needing flu-related medical care.

The health department also reminded New Yorkers that steps taken to prevent COVID-19 are also applicable for the flu, including wearing face coverings, hand washing, avoid close contact with sick people and staying home if ill.

