First responders fight to save their jobs ahead of potential layoffs in NYC

NEW YORK — Hundreds of the city’s first responders pushed for job protection Thursday with the threat of potential layoffs ahead.

A budget crisis means 22,000 city employees could lose their jobs; the city faces a $9 billion deficit. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined leaders around the city and union workers in Foley Square to protest the possible lay offs. They’re outraged over Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposed job cuts as a way to help balance the budget.

“There’s a better way to do it and balance the budget on the backs of the people who made it possible to get through COVID-19,” Adams said.

On Wednesday, de Blasio said labor leaders were in discussions with lawmakers in Albany.

“If it’s a positive resolution and Albany declares that they’re coming back to address this issue, we’ll continue to hold off on layoffs,” he said. “If it turns out that we can’t get such a declaration from Albany, unfortunately we will have to move ahead with the notices.”

FDNY paramedic Josh Sutherland contracted COVID-19 while on the job. Having survived the virus, he knows all too well about the pain the pandemic causes.

“I couldn’t breath, couldn’t do anything without being out of breath. To not be able to see anybody or give my wife a kiss at night was heart wrenching,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland called for job security so he can continue to serve on the front lines, while protecting his loved ones.

“A couple months ago we were being touted as heroes,” Sutherland said. “We were given a task to help protect the city and the mayor wanted to throw us a ticker tape parade. Now he wants to hand up pink slips.”

Workers from several unions across the five boroughs said they want to be working and ready to go, especially if another pandemic strikes the city, because cuts could mean the difference between life or death.

“When you look at response times, heart attack, stroke, seconds matter. so you’re looking at minutes of taking off this time, it’s exactly the problem,” Mike Greco, vice president of FDNY Paramedics Local 2507, said.

