First New Yorker dies of West Nile virus in 2020; six total cases reported by city

A researcher holds a container with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo’s University, in Sao Paulo, Brazil (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — One person has died from West Nile virus in New York City — one of six human transmission cases identified by the New York City Health Department Thursday.

The six cases are the first reported West Nile infections of the 2020 season, the city said.

Infections include two patients from Queens, two from Manhattan, one from Staten Island and one from Brooklyn.

Another patient from Manhattan is thought to have become infected while traveling outside of New York City.

All six of the NYC patients were admitted to local hospitals.

The individual who died was over the age of 65, with the city identifying age as a well-known risk factor for severe West Nile virus cases.

“We mourn the loss of a fellow New Yorker and urge everyone to take simple precautions to keep themselves and their families safe from mosquito bites,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “When outside, wear mosquito repellent, cover your arms and legs, and discard standing water and install window screens to reduce your risk.”

Learn more about West Nile virus and how to protect from mosquito bites here.

Mosquito pools testing positive for the virus in 2020 are up about 15% compared to last year.

So far, the city has completed 11 adulticiding spray operations and two aerial larvicide treatments. Additional treatments are planned.

The Health Department has recommendations for reducing exposure to mosquitoes:

Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under 3 years of age), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Make sure windows have screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

Eliminate any standing water from your property and dispose of containers that can collect water. Standing water is a violation of the New York City Health Code.

Make sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers.

Report standing water by calling 311.

As many as 47 people have contracted West Nile virus annually in New York City since 1999.