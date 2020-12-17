Firefighters rescue 4 from burning Brooklyn synagogue, including 101-year-old woman in wheelchair

FDNY crews operate on a fire in a synagogue on 18th Avenue in the Mapleton area of Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, 2020. Fire officials said no injuries had been reported.

BROOKLYN — As a fire ravaged a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday, firefighters rescued a 101-year-old woman who was in a wheelchair and unable to escape, a union official said Thursday.

Fire officials said Wednesday the call came in around 8 a.m. for flames on the first floor of the two-story synagogue located at 4901 18th Avenue, which is located on the border of the Mapleton and Borough Park neighborhoods.

The fire quickly quickly spread to the second floor.

Firefighters found the woman and lowered her — and three others — down a 24-foot portable ladder, FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro said.

“The courage, training, and swift action of FDNY Firefighters were on full display today, when Engine Companies 247, 250, and Ladder Companies 147 and 148 responded to a Brooklyn synagogue fire, saving the lives of a 101 year-old woman and three other civilians. Their extraordinary action is worthy of applause, and we would like to recognize the outstanding firefighters who, together, prevented a tragedy on the seventh day of Hanukkah. Our thoughts are with the all families impacted by today’s fire,” said Ansbro.

The firefighters also controlled the fire in time to save sacred religious texts inside the synagogue on the seventh night of Hanukkah.

FDNY officials revealed late Wednesday that the fire’s cause was accidental and was started by a candle.

No injuries were reported.