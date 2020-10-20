Firefighters injured battling Bronx bike shop fire, FDNY says

Bronx

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
FDNY generic
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Firefighters were hurt battling a massive fire at a Bronx bike shop Monday night that escalated to four alarms, according to the FDNY.

Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the bike shop on Whiteplains Road, near East 228th Street, at about 8:15 p.m.

More than 160 firefighters were on scene and by midnight the fire was still not under control, officials said.

Two firefighters were injured while responding to the blaze, though their injuries were said to be non-life threatening. One refused medical attention, another was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

The fire was officially put under control just before 1 a.m., the FDNY said.

The amount of fire and structural stability of the bike shop prevented firefighters from fully searching the building, though they believe it was unoccupied.

The cause is under investigation, the FDNY said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Man arrested, charged with hate crimes in connection with vandalizing multiple synagogues: police

Bronx mom fights for repairs

Windows, doors smashed at 4 Bronx synagogues in 2 days: NYPD

NYPD robotic dog prompts New York Rep. Torres to draft legislation

Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

Dumping ground for trash in the Bronx converted to community garden

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss