Feds: New York ‘Lottery Lawyer’ swindled jackpot winners for millions

NEW YORK — A New York attorney who branded himself the “Lottery Lawyer” has been charged with swindling millions of dollars in winnings from his clients in a conspiracy that federal prosecutors said involved a former securities broker and a member of the Genovese crime family.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges the attorney, Jason “Jay” Kurland, with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Kurland’s clients lost more than $80 million in the scheme, prosecutors said. They include winners of a $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery and a $245 million Powerball jackpot.

Kurland, 46, and his New York law firm did not return messages seeking comment.

FBI agents arrested Kurland on Tuesday morning, FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said. Agents also arrested Christopher Chierchio, Francis Smookler and Frangesco Russo on charges of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and money laundering conspiracy

“Rather than try their luck at the lottery, these men resorted to defrauding the victims to get rich, but their gamble didn’t pay off,” Sweeney said.

The money was spent on private jets, expensive vacations and luxury vehicles, including two yachts, prosecutors said.

Russo and Smookler allegedly invested some of the victims’ money with a jewelry merchant and then extended him a $250,000 “street loan,” prosecutors said. They allegedly wanted $400,000 back as repayment for the loan and threatened the jewelry merchant.

“They’re gonna pop your head off in front of your f—–g kids,” Russo allegedly threatened, according to prosecutors. “This guy has no clue what he’s getting into.”