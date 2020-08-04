Federal Judge acknowledges mass disenfranchisement during NY June Primary

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A federal judge has now acknowledged thousands of New York voters using absentee ballots may have been disenfranchised during the June Primary.

She has ordered more votes be counted immediately.

This is all unfolding as President Trump continues to point to New York to make his case against mail-in voting, even as those involved in the NY Primary fight say the President’s intentionally confusing the issue.

“Our fight is the exact opposite of Donald Trump,” said Suraj Patel. “We are fighting against voter disenfranchisement.”

Patel is a congressional candidate in NY’s 12th District who joined a federal lawsuit because 12,000 absentee ballots were tossed out in his race. They were either not postmarked by Election Day, or had other issues like missing signatures.

His opponent, Carolyn Maloney put out a press release Tuesday night saying that the State Board of Elections had confirmed her as the winner.

“This has been a historic election, with historic turnout and participation – and a historic wait time for results,” Maloney said. “We’ve learned many lessons for November, and must take a number of actions to protect the safety of our vote in the general election.”

Patel has not yet conceded.

A federal judge has now ruled that the roughly 800 of those ballots received June 24 and 25 (Election Day and the day after) must be counted whether or not they were post marked.

BREAKING:

All election boards must count all ballots received June 24th & June 25th regaurdless of postmark in the #NYPrimary. This lawsuit was pushed by @surajpatelnyc in #NY12. POTUS today talked about it as fraud. It’s not, it is disenfranchisement according to a Federal Judge pic.twitter.com/SZbgWIH6Cd — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) August 4, 2020

During the lawsuit, it was revealed the New York City Board of Elections did not even send out more than 34,000 ballots until the day before Election Day, with no realistic hope of them getting to voters on time.

“They were never going to tell us that,” said one of the attorneys who brought the case. “What else are they not telling us?”

Monday, President Trump continued to take those doubts and use them to make his case against a mostly by mail election in November.

“It’s a mess,” Trump said. “Nobody knows what’s happening with the lost ballots and fraudulent ballots.”

There’s no evidence of fraud or missing ballots, but many Democrats, including Patel’s opponent, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who holds a more than 3,000 vote lead, have told Patel to drop it because he’s playing into Trump’s hands.

Patel said earlier Tuesday that he will continue to fight on.

“We have said from day one the issues in our race are not voter fraud, but that of disenfranchisement,” Patel said. “Now Donald Trump confuses and conflates these things to create confusion in the election.”

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi agrees the President’s argument is flawed, but concedes the state should have done more in the first place.

“Having him criticize us like this is atrocious and it’s embarrassing,” she said.

Just had a nice chat w/ @Biaggi4NY about NY’s absentee ballot system and proposed fixes to it.

Thousands were disenfranchised during the June Primary.

Change is needed urgently before Nov especially as Pres. Trump attacks mail-in voting.

Part of my report on @PIX11News at 5:45. pic.twitter.com/10KJOUREAE — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) August 4, 2020

Biaggi has been part of a group of lawmakers in Albany who just package of bill to help with post marking and issues like missing signatures. Eight of the nine bills await Governor Cuomo’s signature.

However, New York still does not have many things mostly vote-by-mail states have, like ballot tracking and drop boxes. Biaggi acknowledges the work needs to continue, including making sure Cuomo gives adequate resources to historically underfunded and unprepared local election boards.

“So we will continue to push bills forward,” she said.

The federal ruling applies to all June Primary elections, meaning candidates in other close races might ask for a re-examination of some ballots in their races.