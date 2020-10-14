Federal crackdown aims to curb violent crime spike in NYC

Cops investigating after Derrick Garner, 41, was fatally shot multiple times on Bainbridge Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn late Monday night, Aug. 17, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are cracking down on firearms cases in a bid to get stiffer sentences for criminals carrying illegal weapons.

Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said Wednesday the initiative aims to curb a spike in shootings in New York City that he blamed on a “permissiveness” that has taken hold in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic and recent civil unrest.

DuCharme says the initiative involves more than a dozen senior prosecutors.

The crackdown comes amid a broader push by the federal government to intervene in states where it believes justice is not meted out at the local level.

