FDNY to rename highest honor after Chief Peter J. Ganci, Jr., calling original namesake ‘hateful’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The FDNY is renaming its highest honor after a former chief who passed away while working at 1 World Trade Center on September 11.

The award was previously named after James Gordon Bennett, the former New York Herald publisher who was against the abolition of slavery during the 1860s.

The award will now be named after Peter J. Ganci, Jr., the highest-ranking FDNY member to die while on duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

“This change is not meant to erase history, and it does not discredit the actions, memory, or valor of the 152 members of our Department who have been awarded this medal since its inception,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “Instead, this important change is meant to help us create a better present and future for our FDNY, one we can all be proud of.”

Ganci was a 33-year firefighter, holding every uniformed rank and receiving numerous citations for bravery, including a medal for rescuing a child from a fire.

Bennett had originally endowed the FDNY with the medal to thank firefighters who saved his home.

“However, Bennett also held deeply racist beliefs and used his newspaper to repeatedly express hateful views in full support of slavery,” said Nigro. “These views have no place in any society, and I believe we must cease including this individual’s name, and therefore his legacy, in our annual celebration.”

Traditionally held in June, COVID-19 delays will force the FDNY’s Medal Day — including the awarding of the new Ganci Medal — to be held later in the year.

“This award for bravery should not be tied to someone who never served the FDNY, risked his life to save others, and who advocated for hate and slavery,” Nigro said. “That award should be named for the Chief who was leading our troops on our darkest day, a great man who gave his life overseeing the greatest rescue operation in FDNY history.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out thanks for the decision.

This is the absolute right move.



Thank you @FDNY for holding shameful parts of our past accountable, moving our city forward and honoring our true heroes. https://t.co/gOET3f39Se — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 9, 2020