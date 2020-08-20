FDNY ‘strongly recommends’ members forego 9/11 ceremonies

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the New York City firefighters are suggesting members stay away from ceremonies commemorating one of the department and the city’s darkest days.

According to an internal order obtained by PIX11 News and posted on the city’s website, the FDNY “strongly recommends” members forego gatherings and ceremonies on September 11 this year.

“We must balance that with ourobligation to keep our current and former members, and their families, healthy and safe from the ever-looming threat of the COVID-19 virus, the order Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro and Chief of Department John Sudnik. “While our workforce has a high level of health and fitness, we must remember that many of our September 11 families and retired members who we would normally welcome and encourage to attend September 11 events — are in groups that are most at risk for COVID-19 due to age and health. From a health and safety perspective, the FDNY strongly recommends that our members forego participating in 9/11 gatherings and events this year.”

The department says that they will authorize certain events if “currently accepted protective conditions” can be followed. They are, however, banning any indoor gathering at an FDNY facility or anywhere indoors.

“We will never forget our fallen members, but we must strive to remember them safely.”