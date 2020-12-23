FDNY EMT of 27 years dies of coronavirus as department begins vaccinations

NEW YORK — A 27-year veteran with the FDNY’s Emergency Medical Dispatch died of COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

Evelyn Ford, 58, worked as a citywide dispatcher for emergency medical responses. Ford, the 12th member of the FDNY to die of coronavirus, lost her life just before EMS members began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

“For nearly three decades, EMT Ford was a member of the busiest and best Emergency Medical Service in the world,” Nigro said. “She was a professional medical provider who responded to help those in need on countless calls, and she was a calm voice during major emergencies ensuring New Yorkers received the urgent care they needed.”