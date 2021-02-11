FDNY dispatcher charged with child sex crimes: police

STATEN ISLAND — An FDNY dispatcher has been charged with sex crimes after a search warrant found child pornography, police said.

Joseph Perrone, 59, was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday after a police search of his Staten Island residence.

He faces charges of promoting sexual performance of a child less than 17 and possession of a sexual performance by a child, authorities said.

