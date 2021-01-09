FDNY confirms it handed over info about members spotted at Capitol breach in to FBI

NEW YORK — The FDNY confirmed it received anonymous allegations regarding active and retired members who were present at the violent breach of the US Capitol Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner for Public Information and External Affairs Frank Dwyer confirms to PIX11 News that they have, as required, provided that information to the FBI.

The New York Daily News first reported at least two members were seen outside the Capitol on Wednesday.

At least 16 individuals have so far been arrested and charged with federal crimes for their involvement for violence that took place in the U.S. Capitol building.