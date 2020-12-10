FBI seeks man in NY drug-trafficking case; fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Giovanni Artilez.jpg

Giovanni Artilez (pictured) is being sought in connection to a drug-trafficking network based in the Bronx and Newburgh.

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a drug case in New York.

The FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the City of Newburgh Police Department said the fugitive, Giovanni Artilez, is connected to a drug-trafficking network based in the Bronx and Newburgh.

Artilez is described to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 185 pounds and has facial hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous and has known ties to New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Delaware, the FBI said.

Anyone with information regarding Artilez is asked to call the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force at 212-384-5000, or any local FBI office. Tipsters could receive a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

@PIX11News on Twitter