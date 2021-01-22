FBI confirms arrest of NYC sanitation worker at Capitol breach

NEW YORK — A New York City sanitation department worker photographed carrying a Trump flag into the Capitol after a crowd overwhelmed officers there this month has been arrested.

Dominick Dennis Madden, of Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood, was arrested Thursday night.

He is charged with unlawfully entering the Capitol building and engaging in disorderly conduct.

Authorities say the 43-year-old man was spotted inside the building by surveillance video cameras for about 12 minutes.

They say he wore a blue hooded QAnon conspiracy theory sweatshirt and carried the Trump flag.

A message for comment was sent to his attorney.