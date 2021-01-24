Father arrested in abduction of 2 kids from NY foster home

GREECE, N.Y.— Police say the father of two children who were forcibly taken from their western New York foster home has been arrested in the kidnapping.

The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reports Dimitri Cash Sr. was arrested Saturday in the abduction of his children, ages 5 and 3.

The children were taken from their home in the Rochester suburb of Greece on Monday. Police called it a “planned, targeted abduction” and said the children were taken by two people wearing ski masks.

They were located Wednesday in Alabama.

Kimara Pluviose has also been arrested in the kidnapping. Police say she was driving the car the children were found in.

It’s not clear if Cash or Pluviose has an attorney.

