Family of teen injured by Taser sue NYPD

NEW YORK CITY — The unsettling images of a teen injured after being hit with a Taser in early June were back on display Monday, with his family and attorneys announcing a new lawsuit against the NYPD.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about justice,” said family member Yamil Miller.

According to family, cops used a Taser three time on 16-year-old Jahmel Leach, to his head, leg and shoulder, on the night of June 1 while taking him into custody in the Bronx. Family said the boy was also in danger of “losing all of his teeth.”

Leach, is still dealing with his injuries. His mouth remains wired; he sees an orthodontist and therapist.

Monday, his attorneys moved forward with a $10 million lawsuit against the NYPD, claiming the officers used excessive force against the teen.

Police said the teen set garbage on fire on East Fordham Road during a protest that escalated to looting.

But his family and supports said nothing warranted the behavior of the officers, and what happened to leach is a part of a bigger problem.

Police previously confirmed to PIX11 that the matter is “under internal review.”

The Bronx District Attorney is looking into the actions of the officers involved, though no charges have been filed against them.

All charges against Leach have been dropped.