Family of Layleen Polanco settles lawsuit against NYC over Rikers death for $5.9 million

NEW YORK — The family of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman who died while in custody on Rikers Island last year, agreed to settle a lawsuit against New York City for $5.9 million, officials confirmed Sunday.

Polanco, 27, was found dead in her cell on June 7, 2019. She was arrested on April 13, 2019 and remained behind bars because she could not afford to pay $500 bail, according to her family. Her death spurred outrage around New York and discussions about bail reform.

“The death of Ms. Polanco was an absolute tragedy and our thoughts remain with her family and loved ones,” a spokesman for the city’s Law Department said in an emailed statement. “The city will continue to do everything it can to make reforms towards a correction system that is fundamentally safer, fairer, and more humane.”

Polanco suffered from a seizure disorder, but a doctor at Rikers had cleared her to be placed in restrictive housing. The city medical examiner’s office said Polanco’s cause of death was sudden unexplained death in epilepsy.

“People incarcerated at Rikers are routinely denied necessary medical care and proper supervision, including people who, like Layleen, have conditions presenting a high risk of death or serious bodily injury,” the family’s lawsuit against the city reads.

Polanco’s sister, Melania Brown, told THE CITY that this wasn’t the end of the fight for justice.

“Justice would be holding those people who had something to do with my sister’s death accountable for their actions,” she told THE CITY.