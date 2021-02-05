Family demands answers in death of correction officer

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn mother says she’s desperate to know how her 28-year-old son died.

It’s been more than a month since the family received a tragic call that Eden Spinks Jr. was dead, apparently from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was a correction officer who worked at Sing Sing Correctional Facility.

“I want closure, I want to find out what happened,” Grace Spinks said.

Was it suicide or murder?

“We need answers,” said Grace Spinks. “Nobody reached out to us, nobody came to this house and said anything to us.”

Spinks Jr.’s mother and younger sister told PIX11 News he was happy and loved his family.

“He was respectable, everybody loved him.” Grace Spinks said.

The night of his death, Spinks Jr. was out with his girlfriend, who told police he took his own life while sitting in his car, parked on Schenectady Avenue and Lenox Road. His mother can’t believe that.

To add to the family’s frustration and grief, no one has been able to see his body or get any updates from detectives.

“We are waiting,” said a grieving Grace Spinks.

The family wants to plan a funeral and can’t stop worrying until their loved one is laid to rest.

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.