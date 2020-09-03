Explore NYC by ferry during Labor Day Weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The weekend is a good time to check our the sights of the city.

The beaches will be busy and many people willl take the NYC Ferry to the Rockaways.

Representatives say the largest boats are being used and they’re running them as often as possible from Wall Street Pier 11.

NYC Ferry has also established a new connection between East 90th Street in Manhattan and the Astoria route that also travels to Long Island City and Roosevelt Island.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

@PIX11News on Twitter