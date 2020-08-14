Explaining NYC’s school reopening models

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The New York City Schools Chancellor’s approved school return models have been given the go ahead for 1,067 schools across the Big Apple.

The models were approved August 3 and each have chosen one for opening during the pandemic.

Model 1 was chosen by 573 schools, over 50%. That model is one where the school population will be divided into two groups, called “cohorts.”

Under Model 1, each group will attend school two days a week with one alternating day and each group will have a 5-day week every two weeks.

Another 279 schools chose Model 2 which divides the school population into three groups or cohorts. Each group will have one day a week at school and two alternating days. Every three weeks, one of those groups will have a 5-day school week.

Model 3 was picked by 151 schools, one available only to middle and high schools. It divides the school into three cohorts on a 6-day rotation. Every three weeks, one group will have a 5-day week.

Finally, Models 4 and 5 were able to be chosen by District 75 which encompasses special needs students. They will attend school every other week for five days straight with the potential for some groups to be in-person full time, dependent on student need.

Students who come to school on the wrong day will need to be picked up or will be sent home depending on the age and parental consent.