Ex-US housing chief Shaun Donovan announces NYC mayoral run

Shaun Donovan, second from left, is joined by his wife Liza, second from right, and their sons Milo, far right, and Lucas, far left, as he announced his candidacy for the 2021 New York City mayoral campaign, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, from the rooftop of the Via Verde residences in the Bronx borough of New York. Donovan, former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Office of Management and Budget Director for President Obama, spearheaded the development of Via Verde, a 20-story complex of co-ops and rentals for low- and moderate-income residents, while commissioner of the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews).

NEW YORK — Former U.S. Housing Secretary Shaun Donovan has announced his candidacy for mayor of New York City, joining a crowded June 2021 Democratic primary for mayor of the nation’s largest city.

Donovan served various roles during former President Barack Obama’s administration, first heading the Department of Housing and Urban Development and then the Office of Management and Budget.

Donovan was previously commissioner of New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development under then-mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Other candidates for mayor include former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, former de Blasio counsel Maya Wiley and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.