Ex-US housing chief Shaun Donovan announces NYC mayoral run

NEW YORK — Former U.S. Housing Secretary Shaun Donovan has announced his candidacy for mayor of New York City, joining a crowded June 2021 Democratic primary for mayor of the nation’s largest city.
Donovan served various roles during former President Barack Obama’s administration, first heading the Department of Housing and Urban Development and then the Office of Management and Budget.
Donovan was previously commissioner of New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development under then-mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Other candidates for mayor include former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, former de Blasio counsel Maya Wiley and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.