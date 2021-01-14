Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins NYC mayoral race

NEW YORK — Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has officially entered the race for mayor of New York City.

Yang spent his first official day as a candidate for the office traveling between the boroughs by public transportation and speaking with voters.

Yang grew a devoted fan base during his run for the White House in 2020.

“My ties are strong with our partners in Washington and in the Capitol, I have a lot of their phone numbers,” Yang said Thursday.

The businessman and avid supporter of the Democratic Party now wants to add New York City Mayor to his resume, as the city faces several serious challenges.

“One of those challenges is reforming the criminal justice system,” Yang said during his campaign launch.

Yang joins a crowded Democratic primary field that includes longtime elected officials and veterans of the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Yang’s proposal for a universal basic income won him a national following during the 2020 Democratic primary campaign before he dropped out of the race in February.

“We need to make NYC the covid comeback city, but also the anti-poverty city,” he said.

During a visit to a food distribution site in the Bronx, Yang shared his vision for a universal basic income: grants of $2,000 to $5,00 a year for city residents with the most need.

“We have the capacity to lift a half a million of New Yorkers who are in extreme poverty out of that situation,” Yang explained.

A dozen men and women are now in the race for City Hall. From Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to Former HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan.

Donovan told PIX11 Thursday, “I’m unique in this race because I’ve lead through crisis after crisis to help this city come back.”

With only five months left until June’s Democratic primary, candidates are rolling out the A-list celebrity support. Scott Stringer hosted a Zoom conversation with actress Scarlett Johannson and Maya Wiley recently picked up support from Gabrielle Union.

The winner of the Democratic primary will be the strong favorite in the November general election because Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city by a wide margin.