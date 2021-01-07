Ex-NYPD sergeant charged with fraud in 9/11 collection scam

NEW YORK — A former NYPD sergeant has surrendered to face charges alleging she told lies to cheat a fund set up to reimburse victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Sally Spinosa awaited an initial appearance Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Federal authorities said in a release that the 55-year-old Freehold, New Jersey, resident falsely claimed to have worked hundreds of hours in the recovery effort after the 2001 attacks.

Spinosa “exploited her position by brazenly,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

“When law enforcement officers break the laws they are sworn to uphold, they do a disservice to their fellow officers, to the departments that employ them, and to the public they serve,” Strauss said. “My Office will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to uncover and prosecute such conduct.”

She was with the department from 1986 until July 2019 and was assigned to Staten Island in September 2011.

Prosecutors said she claimed she worked long hours at the Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island.

Her lawyer declined comment.

PIX11 contributed to this report.