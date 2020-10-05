Eric Trump answers questions from NY investigators

FIL- In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at Union West in New York. Trump is scheduled to speak via video on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, with New York state investigators probing his family’s business practices, according to court papers filed Friday, Oct. 3. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK— President Donald Trump’s son Eric answered questions on Monday from New York state investigators looking into his family’s business practices.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that the deposition by video took place as scheduled Monday. Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Eric Trump.

The deposition occurred as Trump’s father and stepmother battle the coronavirus.

James is seeking information in a probe of whether the Trump Organization lied about the worth of its assets to secure loans or tax benefits.

In September, a judge ruled Eric Trump had until Oct. 7 to speak with New York investigators probing the family’s businesses. State Judge Arthur Engoron rejected claims from Trump’s lawyers that his “extreme travel schedule” on the campaign trail warranted a delay until after the November election.

The judge said the investigation and the court are not “bound by the timelines of the national election.”