Entire NYCHA development without water on Thanksgiving

THE BRONX — Some neighbors in the city’s housing developments don’t have water or gas for the holiday.

NYCHA lists 50 buildings without gas on Thursday. The entire development at Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx is listed as without water. That’s more than 4,700 residents.

Neighbors say it goes off and on and it has been a problem for weeks. Crews are have been dispatched to the scene.

Aging infrastructure is an ongoing problem.

NYCHA says it has reduced the frequency of heating outages by 26%. The agency is prioritizing preventative maintenance and inspections of boilers and heating equipment.

A spokesperson told PIX11 News after 10 p.m. that “we sent plumbers to that location and service has been restored.”

Officials say teams of frontline staff and technicians are on stand-by to track and resolve possible service disruptions all day every day.

One resident told PIX11 News water has been off since about 4 or 5 a.m.