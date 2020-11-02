Engaged, excited and 18: Bronx high school seniors cast their vote for the first time

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — With an ongoing pandemic and a very divided country, a younger generation is speaking up and turning out to vote.

There are signs that young voters are more enthusiastic and engaged than ever before. For seniors at one high school in the Bronx, this is their first election voting and they are making sure their voices are heard.

Principal Melissa Melkonian said 98 percent of the student body at America Dream Charter School are children of immigrants. She said they are engaged and excited to go to the polls.

“We want them to understand they are leaders and just because they are from the South Bronx, doesn’t mean anything less,” Melkonian said. “They have a voice that is probably louder than a lot of folks, if they use it.”

Suheydee Sabino, 18, said this election is all about the economy. Her father is a Mexican immigrant who lost his job during the pandemic. Sabino is the only registered voter in her family.

“For him, losing his job, it affected the whole family,” she said. “He came here to work and get a better future for us.”

Ruth Embaba, an 18-year-old student from Brazzaville, Republic of Congo in central Africa is voting for the first time and voting in person Tuesday.

“I want my voice to be heard,” said Embaba.

These teens are not alone in their passion to go to the polls. According to a poll by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics that surveyed 18- to 29-year-olds, 63% said they would “definitely” vote in this election.

Jennifer del Orbe, 18, said she early voted to make sure her vote was in.

“I suggest everyone go out and vote once you are 18,” Orbe said. “This is a very exciting because I can make a change.”

