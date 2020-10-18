Enforcement begins on NY’s plastic bag ban

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Stock up on tote bags now.

New York’s scheduled enforcement of a single-use plastic bag ban begins Monday.

The ban, enacted months ago, was pushed off because of a lawsuit. State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos previously called the court’s decision a “vindication of New York state’s efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags.”

“As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean,” Seggos said.

New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags each year and that means plastic waste left in waterways, streets and landfills. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to ban the bags in April of 2019.

Stores in the state will not be allowed to give out single-use bags. Cities and counties can adopt 5 cent fees for paper bags; the money goes to both the local government and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund.

Some plastic bags, including ones used to carry prescription bags and produce bags for bulk items, are exempt. A full list of exempt bags is available here.