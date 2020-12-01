End of unlimited swipes? Tunnel toll increases? MTA board held hearing on fares Tuesday

The MTA makes a slight update to their new "essential service" plan amid the coronavirus crisis.

NEW YORK — Every other year for the past decade, there have been hearings about MTA fare and toll increases.

But this year, it’s a different world; those meetings will be held virtually, with the first one on Tuesday.

MTA officials are moving ahead with proposals to increase some fares about 4% and increase some tolls by as much as 8%.

Another option on the table is eliminating unlimited rides and maintaining the single ride cost at $2.75.

The budget has always included the increases every other year.

Riders have the chance to provide feedback and opinion at a series of virtual hearings.

The meetings will include a question and answer session with some MTA officials, which is a new aspect of the process.

Click here to read about the proposals and watch the hearings via livestream or zoom. (Scroll down on the page to find meeting links.)

Here are the other dates for virtual hearings where, as of Tuesday afternoon, registration was still open:

Comments can also be submitted online and by phone.

The MTA board meets in mid-December to finalize the financial plan. They’re also expected to discuss possible service changes.

Decisions about fares and tolls will be made in January. They have usually taken effect in March.

