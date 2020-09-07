Emmy-Award winning show ‘DailyMailTV’ gets a new host

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tamsen Fadal caught up with award-winning journalist Thomas Roberts at Central Park to talk about his return to New York as the new host of “DailyMailTV.”

Roberts said it’s great to be working with old colleagues again and at times, it feels like he never left.

He didn’t how much he missed it and hilariously compared to a soap opera scene when you get amnesia and everything is coming back to you.

Roberts also said as New York revitalizes and regenerates, he wants to be a part of that .

The audience can expect the big exclusives along with stories that warm your heart in season four when it premieres on September 14.

Roberts said he couldn’t be prouder to be part of “DailyMailTV.”

He spoke on the PIX11 Morning News to further discuss his new gig and what we can all expec.

Catch Roberts and “DailyMailTV” beginning Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET on PIX11.