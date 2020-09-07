Emmy-Award winning show ‘DailyMailTV’ gets a new host

Local News

by: , Rebecca Millman

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tamsen Fadal caught up with award-winning journalist Thomas Roberts at Central Park to talk about his return to New York as the new host of “DailyMailTV.”

Roberts said it’s great to be working with old colleagues again and at times, it feels like he never left.

He didn’t how much he missed it and hilariously compared to a soap opera scene when you get amnesia and everything is coming back to you.

Roberts also said as New York revitalizes and regenerates, he wants to be a part of that .

The audience can expect the big exclusives along with stories that warm your heart in season four when it premieres on September 14.

Roberts said he couldn’t be prouder to be part of “DailyMailTV.”

He spoke on the PIX11 Morning News to further discuss his new gig and what we can all expec.

Thomas Roberts takes on ‘DailyMailTV’

Catch Roberts and “DailyMailTV” beginning Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET on PIX11.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

@PIX11News on Twitter