Drivers ask about toll increases with fare hikes postponed

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Commuters appreciate the news that the latest round fare increases has been postponed by the MTA due to the pandemic.

Of course, they also have questions.

MTA Chairman & CEO Pat Foye announced on Monday night that the agency will delay the fare increases several months.

Fares and tolls have changed every other year since 2009. The rate has been about 4%.

The agency will discuss possible toll increases in the future. Those have been proposed to be between 4 and 8 percent depending on the crossings. They could take effect later in the spring.

“Tolls and all options for them are expected to be discussed at the February meeting. It’s premature to speculate on particular solutions that may be adopted. The board participated in eight virtual public hearings and received more than two thousand public comments, all of which will be considered when deciding next steps,” said Ken Lovett, Senior Advisor to the MTA Chairman & CEO.

Thousands of people spoke out against both the fare and toll hikes.

New York State Assemblyman Mike Reilly, a Republican who represents Staten Island, says the billions of dollars in funding from the federal government should allow for drivers to get a break on tolls, as well.

“It’s upsetting they didn’t address the tolls and pushing it back. It’s an insult to our first responders,” he said.

Vehicle traffic on MTA crossings has returned nearly 80 to 90%. Train and subway ridership is down about 30% and busses are logging about half the regular amount of riders.