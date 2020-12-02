Driver involved in October school bus crash dies, school says

New Windsor school bus crash

A Little Britain Elementary school bus involved in a serious crash with multiple injuries in New Windsor, Orange County on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

WASHINGTONVILLE, N.Y. — The driver of a school bus involved in a crash back in October has died, according to the school district’s superintendent.

Andy Sanchez was a bus driver for the Washingtonville Central School District for nine years and was “beloved by his colleagues,” Superintendent Larry Washington said.

The crash happened in New Windsor on Oct. 21, when authorities said a commercial tree-service truck heading westbound on Route 207 crossed over the double-yellow line and struck the elementary school bus head-on.

At the time, the Washingtonville Central School District confirmed the bus was from the Little Britain Elementary school.

The driver of the truck and a student on the school bus were hospitalized with critical injuries as well.

The 6-year-old girl was released from the hospital later that month.

Washington said in his letter to the community that parents should encourage their grieving children to express themselves and see school counselors if necessary.

“We know you’ll join us in expressing sympathy and condolences to Mr. Sanchez’s family at this time.”

