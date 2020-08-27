2 dead in crash on George Washington Bridge; NJ-bound lower level lanes closed

At least two people are dead after a crash on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge on Aug. 27, 2020.

NEW YORK — At least two people are dead following a crash on the George Washington Bridge, prompting the closure of lower level, New Jersey-bound lanes, according to officials.

A crash involving two vehicles occurred on the lower level of the bridge traveling westbound to New Jersey around 9:40 a.m., Port Authority officials said.

One of the vehicles, with two people inside, overturned, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died, Port Authority said. The passenger was thrown from the passenger seat to the driver side and was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to authorities.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

All New Jersey-bound lanes on the lower level are closed and traffic is being diverted to the upper level of the bridge, Port Authority said.

In addition, two left lanes are closed on the lower level traveling to New York for emergency equipment, according to officials.

New York-bound lanes on both levels are also experiencing 30-minute delays.

