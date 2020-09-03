‘Dopey and dangerous’ FEMA change pulls federal funding for cleaning NY schools, subways: Schumer

A contractor cleans a subway car at the 96th Street station to control the spread of COVID-19, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Sen. Chuck Schumer lambasted the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday over a policy change that ends assistance for the cleaning and sanitization and of New York subways and schools.

FEMA changed the rules on what’s considered “Public Assistance Eligibility,” Schumer said. The change means that, in many instances, New York will need to fully shoulder the cost of personal protective equipment, temperature scanners and disinfectants. Schumer called it “dopey and dangerous.”

“An absurd change like this one—that actually takes money away from New York that’s now being used to clean the subways or prepare schools for classes—is a slap in the face to front-line workers, vulnerable seniors and kids,” Schumer said (D-NY.) “I have spoken with New York State and New York City and they are telling me that disinfection of the MTA, government buildings, and schools will now no longer be eligible expenses, and that PPE for non-medical workers has been strictly limited.”

The change, which goes into effect Sept. 15, comes as kids prepare for a return to schools. A FEMA official said the Department of Health and Human Services would provide up to 125 million cloth masks to states for distribution to schools.

“Reimbursement for the purchase and distribution of disinfecting supplies for schools is only eligible when being used in the performance of an eligible emergency protective measure,” a FEMA spokesperson said. “Normal operation of schools and other public facilities are not emergency protective measures, so FEMA would not provide funding for these activities in these circumstances.”

The FEMA change also came as more people hopped onto public transportation to head back to work.

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said the message from Washington to MTA customers and employees was clear: “drop dead.”

“With this action, the federal government seems intent on starving the economic lifeblood of not just New York, but the nation at a time when the MTA is simply trying to keep people safe during the worst pandemic in a century,” Foye said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused the White House of trying to undermine New York’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Make no mistake, this is just another attempt by President Trump to hurt New York,” Cuomo said. “We won’t be bullied. The subways, buses, and schools have never been cleaner – and despite the federal government’s negligence, the state will continue to work with the MTA and school districts to ensure transit workers, riders, teachers, students, and all New Yorkers remain safe.”

