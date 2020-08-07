Dominican Day Parade goes virtual to celebrate D.R. spirit amid pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City’s annual Dominican Day Parade would have danced down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue this Sunday. However, COVID canceled those plans.

But with over 800,000 Dominicans calling NYC home, D.R. spirit can’t be stopped.

This year, organizers are taking the parade online for a virtual celebration of Dominican spirit and to honor those who have made a positive impact in the NY area, especially during the pandemic.

The online event goes down Sunday, Aug. 9, starting at 1 p.m., but you must register to participate.

Head here now to register for tickets.