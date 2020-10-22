Domestic workers like nannies and housekeepers rally for protections from lawmakers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — Nannies, housekeepers and other caregivers rallied outside City Hall Thursday calling for workplace protections against harassment and discrimination.

They also held a Day of the Dead vigil in memory all of the domestic workers who have died from COVID-19.

According to the National Domestic Workers Alliance, domestic caregivers struggled to keep working through the pandemic, and often had to provide their own personal protective equipment, like masks.

Nanny Judith Bautista worked through the height of the pandemic caring for an 8 year old special needs boy. When his family decided to leave New York, they only gave Bautista one week notice that she would lose her job.

“I do homework with him, I do everything with him, and they kick me out — and we don’t have the law to protect me,” Bautista told PIX11.

Millions of workers are covered by New York City’s human rights laws. But if an employer has less than 4 employees, like a home with a nanny or housekeeper, the workers are not protected.

In January of 2018, Councilwoman Debbie Rose introduced legislation that would extend those workplace protections to domestic employees: Intro 339. There have been committee hearings on the legislation, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance is working to gain more support for the bill inside City Hall, and a vote by the full council.