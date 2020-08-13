Domestic workers call for equal pay, end to discrimination

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — There was a renewed push Thursday to give domestic workers across New York City the human rights that many workers who toil outside the home enjoy.

Kieran Michelle, a home care provider for the elderly, shared her experiences at a Black Women’s Equal Pay Day news conference.

“During my profession I have been discriminated against too many times to keep track of,” she said.

Michelle has worked for close to 20 years in New York City. She was close to tears as she described the different ways she says she and her co-workers have been discriminated against over the last two decades.

“I have been told I am too fat, too old, too young and [that I was] not hired to be smart,” she said. “I worked for a wife whose husband did not want dark skinned people to work with him.”

The New York chapter of the National Domestic Workers Alliance gathered several nannies, housekeepers and home care workers to tell their heartbreaking stories at a zoom news conference.

The organization is pushing for the New York City Council to expand the definition of employer under the human rights law to include domestic workers who work alone in households. Under the current law, workers only have protection if their employers have more than four employees.

City Councilmember Deborah Rose is trying to change that.

“Our current law says it’s OK to discriminate based on disability, race, religion, age, nationality or pregnancy if you are a domestic worker,” Rose said in the zoom news conference.

There are more than 2 million domestic workers in the United States and one in 25 female workers are domestic workers.

The pandemic has been particularly tough on domestic workers of color; 62 percent of Black, immigrant domestic workers lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and 75 percent were never provided PPE or safety equipment on the job, according to a study by the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Many do not qualify for unemployment benefits or federal relief, even though they are often the primary breadwinners in their families.

“Black women and their families are facing systemic racism, a global health pandemic and looming economic depression,” Allison Julien, the co-director of the New York Chapter of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, said at the news conference.

Domestic workers and their advocates are calling on the City Council to vote on the bill before Labor Day to provide the nannies, housekeepers and home care workers the protections they need as soon as possible.