Despite everything, New Yorkers still hopeful for 2021

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — When the ball dropped, we said good riddance to 2020.

It wasn’t a normal New Year’s celebration, but one thing may have stayed the same for people.

They are optimistic about the year to come.

“We think things are going to get better, and we should continue being positive. I think that’s very important,” Dr. Sanjana Nagraj said. A physician in the Bronx, she said she is seeing rising COVID-19 cases.

But she has remained positive.

“I think there is a lot to hope for and to wish for and I think we should all keep going strong as we are,” she said.

But being optimistic when times are hard isn’t always easy.

Dr. Jeffrey Gardere is a New York City clinical psychologist.

“Certainly. the most important thing we can do is together embrace the fact we made it through one of the toughest times in our lifetime. And that gives us the strength to be able to do it better in 2021,” Dr. Gardere said.

Andrea Chavez sat in Bryant Park on a rainy New Year’s Day.

“I am hoping, yes, that it gets better, and I hope this year is a lot different than last year,” she said.

Through the toughest times, New Yorkers have repeatedly found the light.

Whether it was clapping nightly for the city’s healthcare heroes or in the dark days of April 2020, when Queens nurses sang songs of hope, so their patients could hear.

2020 was tough. But 2021, we are optimistic, will be better.