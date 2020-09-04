Deputy Inspector Michael King says past work as cop, nurse prepares him to head NYPD Sex Crimes Unit

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Deputy Inspector Michael King started his new job on Monday as commander of the NYPD’s Special Victims Division.

King’s experience in the medical field as a registered nurse and forensic nurse gave him special qualifications.

“I don’t know any other police officer who could walk into an emergency room, take off the uniform, put on scrubs and take a survivor of sexual assault into an examination room and collect DNA and prepare a kit.”

King replaced Chief Judith Harrison, who became head of Brooklyn Borough North this summer. After joining with the New York Police Department 20 years ago, King rose through the ranks quickly, first in internal affairs to crime scene commander, then as the executive officer in the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

King oversaw forensics for major cases, including the Chelsea bombing in 2016 and the box truck terrorist attack on the west side.

As far as his new role?

“What I would like the public to do is to give us a second chance, realize this is a fresh start for this division. You can come to us, you can sit, you can cry, you can talk, you can yel,l you can scream, you can tell us anything you want to tell us, you are not going to be rushed,” he said. “I want my detectives to treat each survivor like they are the only case we have.”

In response to some of the criticism the unit has received, the department retrained detectives and opened a center for victims to get services under one roof.

King was born and raised in Jamaica. He said his parents taught him the importance of education, discipline and how to be compassionate to people.

