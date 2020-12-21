Delta passenger opens emergency doors, slides down slide with service dog

[FILE] A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

QUEENS — Two passengers and a service dog slid off an airplane’s inflatable slide as it was preparing to depart from LaGuardia Airport to Atlanta Monday morning after one of the passengers opened the plane’s emergency doors, a law enforcement source told PIX11 News.

More than 100 passengers were on board the Delta flight at around 10:30 a.m. Monday when a passenger allegedly opened the plane’s emergency door as it was pulling away from the gate, activating the slide.

The passenger, another passenger with whom he was traveling, and a service dog slid down the slide and exited the plane, the source said.

But once they got off the plane, the two were held by Delta employees until Port Authority police arrived, according to the source.

A Port Authority spokesperson said the two passengers were taken into police custody but had not been charged by Monday evening.

A Delta spokesperson said there was no security threat or on-board emergency that would have prompted opening the emergency doors.

The flight was subsequently delayed by several hours — as of Monday evening, it was scheduled to depart at 7:20 p.m. Passengers, though, were accommodated on alternate flights, Delta said.

Delta confirmed many of the story’s details later Monday.

No other airport operations were impacted, according to Port Authority.