Debate over controversial statue in Tompkins Square Park

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — The statue of Congressman Samuel Cox has stood in Tompkins Square Park in the heart of the East Village for nearly 100 years.

Many New Yorkers appear unaware of who he was and what he stood for. That is, until recently and now they want the monument removed for good.

Dr. Alan Singer is a Hofstra University Professor and historian.

“I’ve long championed the removal of the Samuel Cox statue from Tompkins Square Park,” said Dr. Singer. “Cox was a racist, Cox was pro-slavery, Cox wanted the north to surrender.”

While doing research for his book “New York and Slavery, Time to Teach the Truth,” Dr. Singer read through congressional records finding Cox was against the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery. Cox’s speeches before Congress showed his strong views against emancipation.

Originally a congressman from Ohio, Cox came to New York when he was not re-elected. Political club Tammany Hall, helped send Cox back to Washington as a New York Congressman.

Eight feet high and made of bronze, the statue was sponsored by U.S. Postal Service workers from 188 different cities who wanted to recognize Cox’s advocacy on their behalf for better working conditions. The statue was unveiled in 1891 and was first placed near Cox’s home near Astor Place. In 1924, it was moved to its current location at East 7th Street and Avenue A, where it has stood ever since.

A century later, the monument is now drawing attention in part because of the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the nation.

“I’m walking through the park and I said my God, this is a celebration of a racist who supported slavery,” said Dr. Singer. “If I hadn’t been working on my book and going through the congressional records, it would never have dawned on me a connection.”

Last month, Councilmember Carlina Rivera sent a letter to the NYC Parks Department requesting the Dept. consult with the community as to the statute’s fate. In a statement to PIX11 News, the department says: “We recognize the importance of a contemporary reckoning and reevaluation of historical figures. We appreciate the comments shared and Parks will engage in conversation with those who have expressed concern.”

The Parks Department also tells PIX11 News they condemn Cox’s comments on race and slavery.

“We have places like this throughout New York City,” said Dr. Singer. “It is time that we rewrite the historical record so that it actually reflects what happened.”

Several years ago, Mayor de Blasio convened an advisory commission to take up the issue of controversial statues throughout the city. So far, the commission has not addressed the Cox statue in Tompkins Square Park.