Dead animal, brick with name left at NY congressman’s house

FILE – In this June 4, 2013 file photo, Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., asks a question during the House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The upstate New York congressman said he and his family were threatened after a dead animal and a brick bearing a family member’s name were found at his home on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

CORNING, N.Y. — An upstate New York congressman says he and his family were threatened with a dead animal and a brick bearing a family member’s name at his home in Corning.

Police say the brick and the animal were found at Republican Rep. Tom Reed’s house Friday morning.

The Corning Police Department said it was working with state police and federal agencies to investigate.

Neither Reed nor police specified what kind of animal it was or whose name was in the brick.

Reed represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District. It covers a large swath of the state north of the Pennsylvania border.