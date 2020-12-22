De Blasio wants NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7; calls for changes to state law

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the state Legislature Tuesday to loosen restrictions on speed cameras in New York City, arguing that doing so could save lives.

Three-quarters of traffic fatalities in 2020 happened in times or places where no automated speed enforcement is allowed under current state law, according to year-end data from the Department of Transportation.

Additionally, more than one-third of non-highway deaths happened in school zones with speed cameras but during hours when they were not allowed to operate, per the DOT.

De Blasio is asking lawmakers to amend the state’s law to allow speed cameras to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The mayor said speed camera data compiled between 2014 and 2019 proves they are an effective safety tool.

“Emptier streets are not an invitation to drive at unsafe speeds, and we will not let drivers threaten New Yorkers’ safety without consequence,” de Blasio said. “I’m proud to stand with partners in government across the city and state to increase enforcement and call for commonsense traffic safety reforms that let us catch bad actors, no matter when they choose to put this city at risk.”

The NYPD, meanwhile, will be stepping up patrols to combat drunken driving during the remainder of the holiday season.

“The NYPD is as focused as ever this holiday season on ensuring safe roads for all New Yorkers,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “Our officers’ ongoing work to enforce speeding laws and target drivers who needlessly endanger others reflects the police department’s precision policing philosophy and commitment to Vision Zero. As 2021 begins, the NYPD remains committed to protecting pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists alike.”

