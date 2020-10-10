De Blasio to ICE: Stop identifying as NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio wants federal immigration authorities to ban its officers from portraying themselves as local police, saying the practice drive victims and witnesses of crime “into the shadows and create fear.”

The New York City mayor sent a letter Friday to acting head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement citing several reports of ICE agents mispresenting themselves as members of the New York City Police Department.

Messages were sent to ICE seeking comment.

The letter is the latest flashpoint in a long-simmering conflict over the city’s so-called sanctuary policies.