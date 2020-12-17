Dining snow-side: Outdoor tables technically allowed to reopen Thursday at 6 p.m.

NEW YORK — Outdoor dining technically returned to New York City at 6 p.m. Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Restaurants had been closed for over 24 hours due to the city’s first winter storm of the season which dropped anywhere from six inches to a foot of snow in parts of the five boroughs.

“Our outdoor dining structures held up very well during the worst of the storm,” said de Blasio in a tweet.

(If you do choose to go out to eat tonight, don’t wear your good shoes!) — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 17, 2020

Outdoor dining has been a feature for many New York City establishments since the summer to try and make back some of the losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.