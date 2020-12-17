Dining snow-side: Outdoor tables technically allowed to reopen Thursday at 6 p.m.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
With winter coming, many restaurants are adjusting outdoor dining options

NEW YORK — Outdoor dining technically returned to New York City at 6 p.m. Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Restaurants had been closed for over 24 hours due to the city’s first winter storm of the season which dropped anywhere from six inches to a foot of snow in parts of the five boroughs.

“Our outdoor dining structures held up very well during the worst of the storm,” said de Blasio in a tweet.

Outdoor dining has been a feature for many New York City establishments since the summer to try and make back some of the losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

@PIX11News on Twitter