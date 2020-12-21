De Blasio, Cuomo blast newly agreed on COVID-19 relief deal as too little, too late

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio

FILE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state and city’s preparedness for the spread of the coronavirus, Monday, March 2, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio blasted the newly agreed on COVID-19 relief bill as nothing more than a “short-term survival plan” on Monday.

The $900 billion plan includes about $54 billion for New York State, but provides no direct aid for New York City. De Blasio has called for federal help for the city for months to avert a budget disaster. He said he was hopeful that there could be chance once President-elect Joe Biden is in office.

“If we don’t get substantial help, we cannot provide the services our people need,” he said. “I have a lot of faith that President Joe Biden will make it right, and we’re going to need something much bigger, much stronger going forward, but let’s not kid ourselves. Something that doesn’t help us get back on our feet just can’t be called a stimulus.”

De Blasio wasn’t alone Monday in criticizing the aid deal. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state would face layoffs and tax increases.

“We will lay off people who we need to do the vaccine, lay off national guard, lay off police, lay off fire people, lay off police in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.

