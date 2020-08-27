De Blasio considers extending NYC outdoor dining program

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Outdoor dining has been a lifeline for struggling restaurants and now New Yorkers may be able to continue eating outside through late fall.

About 10,000New York City restaurants offer outdoor dining. The program allowing restaurants to set up tables outside had been scheduled to end on Oct. 31, but Mayor Bill de Blasio may extend the program.

“We’re looking at that right now,” he said. “We’re trying to get a sense from the restaurant community, how much interest there is in going longer.”

De Blasio also said he plans to bring the program back from June through October of 2021.

Diners cannot eat inside at city restaurants right now and officials do not have a timeline of when indoor dining will be allowed.

“It’s a very challenging question because of what we’ve seen around the world, but we’re continuing to assess and what matters most is our health situation,” de Blasio said. “If we continue to improve on the health front, like that’s the gateway to being able to consider things that we can’t do right now.”