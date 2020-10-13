De Blasio announces ‘long-term’ investment in bus transportation for NYC kids

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The city says it’s investing in a partnership with a company providing school buses in an effort to provide “greater stability, flexibility and oversight” in transportation for New York’s schoolchildren.

This comes on the heels of the city establishing a not-for-profit to oversee school bus inventory and employees called NYCSBUS. They’re partnering with Reliant Transportation, who already specializes in busing for special education students and runs around 950 busing routes for the city’s Department of Education each year. NYCSBUS “will offer employment to the current Reliant workforce and work with labor partners to develop acceptable collective bargaining agreement terms to prevent any workforce disruption.”

“We are doing everything we can to guarantee safe, fast, and reliable bus service for the students who need it most,” said Mayor de Blasio in a statement. “This agreement delivers on that promise and makes a lasting investment in our school communities for years to come.”

The deal will likely be made official in the first half of 2021. Until that time, Reliant will continue to operate as an independent vendor for the DOE to help ensure the seamless provision of bussing services.

“So many of our students rely on yellow bus service to get safely to and from school, and this is an important step in securing that service for our students in the years to come,” said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. “This is a long-term investment that will gradually phase in and provide greater stability and oversight in school bus service in the years ahead.”