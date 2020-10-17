DA Cyrus Vance, NYPD hold gun buyback event in Harlem

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance and the NYPD held a gun buyback event at a church in Harlem Saturday.

The DA’s office says 48 guns were collected from approximately 40 New Yorkers.

“Gun buyback events are impactful tools for crime prevention and community building, especially in times of increased gun violence in our city,” said Vance. “I want to thank our partners at the NYPD, the leaders at Bethel Gospel Assembly, and all those who helped make their community safer by participating in today’s event while practicing social distancing.”

Individuals were given $200 prepaid gift cards for handguns and assault rifles and $25 for rifles, shotguns and airguns. The DA’s office and the police collected 19 revolvers, 17 pistols, four rifles, one shotgun and seven other miscellaneous guns.