Customers keep restaurants busy at locations connected to NYC Open Streets program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The long holiday weekend meant a busy weekend for restaurants.

The City of New York included Monday afternoon and evening in the open streets program, which closes some blocks to cars.

Dozens of locations around the boroughs have been selected by Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office. Manhattan has the most locations.

In the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, the most recent area opened this weekend. It’s one of four in the Bronx.

Alexander Avenue between East 134th Street and Bruckner Boulevard is home to a restaurant called Beatstro, which is known for its Puerto Rican-Soul Food fusion and hip-hop vibe.

General Manager Jasmine Garcia said it was a good weekend and that the program gives customers space.

Business districts and community groups help support and designate the blocks.

In East Harlem, neighbors gather to play and eat on East 110th Street between Lexington and Park Avenues.

Uptown Grand Central, which helps sponsor the space, is planning movie showings and local tours around the area.

Initially, the sites were allowed through Oct. 31, but de Blasio has said the program will continue through the fall and no expiration date has been set.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

@PIX11News on Twitter