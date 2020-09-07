Customers keep restaurants busy at locations connected to NYC Open Streets program

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The long holiday weekend meant a busy weekend for restaurants.

The City of New York included Monday afternoon and evening in the open streets program, which closes some blocks to cars.

Dozens of locations around the boroughs have been selected by Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office. Manhattan has the most locations.

In the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, the most recent area opened this weekend. It’s one of four in the Bronx.

Alexander Avenue between East 134th Street and Bruckner Boulevard is home to a restaurant called Beatstro, which is known for its Puerto Rican-Soul Food fusion and hip-hop vibe.

General Manager Jasmine Garcia said it was a good weekend and that the program gives customers space.

Business districts and community groups help support and designate the blocks.

In East Harlem, neighbors gather to play and eat on East 110th Street between Lexington and Park Avenues.

Uptown Grand Central, which helps sponsor the space, is planning movie showings and local tours around the area.

Initially, the sites were allowed through Oct. 31, but de Blasio has said the program will continue through the fall and no expiration date has been set.